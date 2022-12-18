 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mid-Plains to consider dropping fire science program

The Mid-Plains Community College Board of Governors will consider discontinuing tne college's fire science program at Wednesday’s regular meeting.

The board meets at 6:30 p.m. on the North Platte Community College North Campus at 1101 Halligan Drive.

In other action, the board will:

Consider bids for NPCC South Campus residence hall Pod 1 replacement windows.

Consider bids for HVAC replacement for South Campus Student Housing Pod 1.

Consider bills for November totaling $1,770,931.41. Board members who received a reimbursement during the month of November will abstain from voting on those items only.

