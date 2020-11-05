Mid-Plains United Way disperses all COVID-19 relief funds

The Mid-Plains United Way announced Thursday it has distributed 100% of its COVID-19 Community Relief Fund to local nonprofits.
Funding was focused on supporting 501(c)3 nonprofits that had initiatives in improving education, financial stability and/or health and needed funds to combat the spread of COVID-19, mitigate the economic impact of the pandemic or offset financial difficulties resulting from the virus.
The following organizations have received grants from the COVID-19 Community Relief Fund:
» Hershey Senior Center: Funds were used to balance day-to-day expenses so the organization could continue services to senior citizens.
» North Platte Catholic Food Pantry: Funds were used to increase security to limit theft and maintain necessary services to the community. » Lutheran Family Services: Funds were used to shift behavioral health therapy, support groups, classes and trainings to an online telehealth platform. » Bridge of Hope: Funds were used to obtain remote forensic interviewing capabilities. » Nebraska Youth Center: Funds were used to obtain virus protective gear: disinfectant, gloves, eye protectors, masks, electrostatic backpacks, etc., to ensure safety of residents and staff.
» L2 for Kids: Funds were used to increase school clothes buying capabilities to include families impacted by the virus.» North Platte Kids Academy: Funds will be used to buy disinfectant and virus protective supplies to maintain a safe child care environment.
“We would like to extend a special thanks to the Union Pacific Railroad Foundation for its contribution of $20,000 to the COVID-19 Community Relief Fund,” United Way Executive Director Alisha Forbes said in the press release, “and a special thanks to the North Platte Area Sports Commission for allowing us to collect community donations at the COVID Cruise Night. “
COVID-19 funding is kept separate from regular campaign program funding for partner nonprofits.
To make a donation, text STRONGER to 1-800-591-3701, go online to midplainsunitedway.com or mail to P.O. Box 172, North Platte, NE 69103.
