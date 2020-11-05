Mid-Plains United Way disperses all COVID-19 relief funds

The Mid-Plains United Way announced Thursday it has distributed 100% of its COVID-19 Community Relief Fund to local nonprofits.

Funding was focused on supporting 501(c)3 nonprofits that had initiatives in improving education, financial stability and/or health and needed funds to combat the spread of COVID-19, mitigate the economic impact of the pandemic or offset financial difficulties resulting from the virus.

The following organizations have received grants from the COVID-19 Community Relief Fund:

» Hershey Senior Center: Funds were used to balance day-to-day expenses so the organization could continue services to senior citizens.

» North Platte Catholic Food Pantry: Funds were used to increase security to limit theft and maintain necessary services to the community. » Lutheran Family Services: Funds were used to shift behavioral health therapy, support groups, classes and trainings to an online telehealth platform. » Bridge of Hope: Funds were used to obtain remote forensic interviewing capabilities. » Nebraska Youth Center: Funds were used to obtain virus protective gear: disinfectant, gloves, eye protectors, masks, electrostatic backpacks, etc., to ensure safety of residents and staff.