Mid-Plains United Way, First National Bank of Omaha to host Chili Cook-Off Oct. 8

Set-up begins at 9 a.m. for contestants. The cook-off is limited to the first 20 teams. Teams may decorate their booths, themselves or both. Teams are to provide enough chili to allow 300 people to sample — approximately two roasters. The cost is $10 per bowl to sample. This also includes voting tickets and a bottle of water. People will also have the opportunity to purchase extra tickets and bake sale items. Votes will be placed on best chili and best booth. Awards will be announced at 1:15 p.m.