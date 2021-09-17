 Skip to main content
Mid-Plains United Way, First National Bank of Omaha to host Chili Cook-Off Oct. 8
Mid-Plains United Way, First National Bank of Omaha to host Chili Cook-Off Oct. 8

Mid-Plains United Way will partner with First National Bank of Omaha to host their 26th annual Chili Cook-Off Oct. 8.

The cook-off aims to raise funds for United Way’s 2021-2022 campaign.

The Chili Cook-Off will begin Friday, Oct. 8, at 11:30 a.m. in the parking lot of First National Bank of Omaha.

Set-up begins at 9 a.m. for contestants. The cook-off is limited to the first 20 teams. Teams may decorate their booths, themselves or both. Teams are to provide enough chili to allow 300 people to sample — approximately two roasters. The cost is $10 per bowl to sample. This also includes voting tickets and a bottle of water. People will also have the opportunity to purchase extra tickets and bake sale items. Votes will be placed on best chili and best booth. Awards will be announced at 1:15 p.m.

Register for the Chili Cook-Off at midplainsunitedway.com/event-details/chili-cook-off.

For more information, contact Katie Isenbart at kisenbart@fnni.com or Kylee Odenbach at unitedway172@gmail.com.

