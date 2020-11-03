Mid-Plains United Way looks for new executive director

Alisha Forbes is leaving her position as executive director of the Mid-Plains United Way after two years.

A search for her replacement is underway, according to a media release from the organization.

“Many important conversations are taking place between the board and our partners to ensure a smooth transition and encouraging future,” the release said. It adds that Mid-Plains United Way is “more than ever dedicated to improving lives through health, education and financial stability in our community and those who call it home.”

Forbes was a marketing representative at the North Platte Telegraph before she moved on to the United Way in November 2018.

“Mid-Plains United Way wants to publicly thank Alisha for her outstanding work and effort she has made in our communities,” the release said. “We wish the best for her as she takes on a new journey in her life.”