Mid-Plains United Way to release allocation applications beginning Jan. 3

Mid-Plains United Way will release allocation applications for the 2022-2023 grant funding cycle on Monday.

To qualify for Mid-Plains United Way funding, an organization must hold a 501(c)(3) and must reside in and service at least one of the following counties in western Nebraska: Chase, Custer, Dundy, Frontier, Furnas, Grant, Hayes, Hitchcock, Hooker, Keith, Lincoln, Logan, McPherson, Perkins, Red Willow or Thomas.

Organizations should contact Mid-Plains United Way at unitedway172@gmail.com or at 308-532-8870 to have a copy of the application emailed to them. The allocation application is by e-mail only this year.

For an application to be considered, it must be filled out completely and e-mailed to Mid-Plains United Way at unitedway172@gmail.com by 5 p.m. Feb. 14.