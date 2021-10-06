Mid-Plains United Way will kick off annual campaign Friday with Chili Cook-Off

Contributions to the Mid-Plains United Way campaign help fund 14 partner agencies, and the goal for this year is $200,000.

The campaign kicks off Friday with the annual Chili Cook-Off, which was canceled last year due to COVID-19. The event runs from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the First National Bank parking lot at 201 N. Dewey St. in North Platte.

Sixteen teams will offer their recipes for tasting.

Executive Director Kylee Odenbach took over the program in July and has jumped right into the work of raising funds.

“The campaign officially kicks off on Friday,” Odenbach said, “and we’re hoping to wrap it up before Thanksgiving, but we accept donations all year long.”

Odenbach said the 2020-21 campaign reached 95% of its goal, and she is hoping to reach 100% this year.

“The campaign theme this year is ‘Be the Change, One Life at a Time,’” Odenbach said.

Because the cook-off last year did not happen, Odenbach said everyone is excited for this year.

Cost is $8 for a sampling bowl, a bottle of water and voting tickets. Baked goods and soda will also be available for purchase.