Mid-year housing numbers indicate seller's market with higher prices

“People are leaving California because of the state of the economy (and) the state of that state,” she said. “They’re moving to Montana, Arizona, Wyoming, Colorado.

“That’s shoving those people (in those states) to Nebraska because they’ve heard about our cleaner air, our affordable housing, our affordable living, the good life that we have here.”

Total monthly listings have grown since March, when the Realtors group reported just 39 new listings and 38 active ones. July’s figures were 75 and 63 respectively.

Hinds and Jett said the multiphase “Shot in the Arm” housing incentive program has somewhat eased the supply crunch. More than 200 single-family homes have been added to North Platte’s overall inventory over the past five years.

But community leaders need to encourage even more home construction, they said. “People come in, they buy the homes, and then there’s not as many homes for people to move over to another house,” Jett said.

Homes in the North Platte MLS listings have stayed on the market an average of 63 days thus far in 2021, compared with 73 days last year.