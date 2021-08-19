Mid-year housing numbers indicate seller's market with higher prices

Single-family homes aren’t staying on the market long in and near North Platte, while the area’s available home supply remains well below pre-pandemic levels.
Average sale prices have been more volatile but remain higher than before COVID-19 took hold locally in spring 2020, according to a Telegraph analysis of recent reports from the Lincoln County Board of Realtors.
They indicate a persistent “seller’s market” since last fall in North Platte’s Multiple Listing Service area, though with milder runups in home prices compared with many larger U.S. cities.
Nelson Jett and Jodi Hinds, real estate agents respectively with Great Plains Realty and Gateway Realty, said the statistics jibe well with what they’ve been seeing lately.
Particularly in comparison with last winter, “we’re still seeing homes sell after one or two days on the market, over asking price and (with) multiple offers,” Jett said.
“You talk to people about selling their home, and they say, ‘Where would we go? There’s nothing on the market,’” Hinds added.
The MLS figures account for sales activity by North Platte-based real estate agents, regardless of where their homes are located.
Due to a staffing vacancy, the local Realtors group issued no monthly reports from January to September 2020. Monthly reports resumed last October, with full-year 2020 figures provided at year’s end.
The blackout period in local monthly Realtors reports coincided with the first months after COVID-19 settled over Nebraska in March 2020.
But home sales proved surprisingly strong during that time, said Hinds, an eight-year veteran at Gateway.
“I had my best year in 2020,” she said. “We were worried about the pandemic affecting real estate. But with any agent you talk to, it actually increased sales.”
Annual and available monthly figures show that the number of completed monthly home sales has varied relatively little since 2017 — regardless of how many homes are for sale or how quickly they sell.
Forty-two homes were listed as sold during July, compared with a 2021 monthly average of 46 and an average range of 35 to 50 per month the past four years.
But combined new and active listings have averaged 105 per month this year, just over half their 2019 average of 203.
Monthly listings in the latter year peaked at 260 in September 2019, a time that Jett and Hinds agreed amounted to a “buyer’s market” in the North Platte area.
But Hinds said the surplus of available homes was vanishing by last fall. Since then, local agents have seen further spikes in interest due to growing interest among West Coast homeowners in moving east.
“People are leaving California because of the state of the economy (and) the state of that state,” she said. “They’re moving to Montana, Arizona, Wyoming, Colorado.
“That’s shoving those people (in those states) to Nebraska because they’ve heard about our cleaner air, our affordable housing, our affordable living, the good life that we have here.”
Total monthly listings have grown since March, when the Realtors group reported just 39 new listings and 38 active ones. July’s figures were 75 and 63 respectively.
Hinds and Jett said the multiphase “Shot in the Arm” housing incentive program has somewhat eased the supply crunch. More than 200 single-family homes have been added to North Platte’s overall inventory over the past five years.
But community leaders need to encourage even more home construction, they said. “People come in, they buy the homes, and then there’s not as many homes for people to move over to another house,” Jett said.
Homes in the North Platte MLS listings have stayed on the market an average of 63 days thus far in 2021, compared with 73 days last year.
But interest from homebuyers has spiked since April, with homes staying on the market an average of 31 days in May, 20 in June and 36 in July.