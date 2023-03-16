North Platte Community College hosted its annual “Expanding Your Horizons” event on Thursday for middle school girls from across the area.

Each year the college brings in clinicians from various occupations to give the students an idea of future opportunities. This year's 33 presenters covered areas ranging from 911 dispatcher to aviation and included workshops on careers including dental hygienist and veterinary technician.

In the veterinary technician workshop, Chrissy Barnhart from the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis and volunteer Stephanie Howell brought several animals the college uses for teaching purposes. Many of the animals were more exotic creatures including a young crocodile and a couple of varieties of snakes not seen in Nebraska.

The college takes care of dogs and cats donated by individuals or taken in by the local animal shelter as well.

“We have 10 dogs at school,” Barnhart said. “They stay with us until they get adopted. We don’t put them down.”

Veterinary students perform medical care on the animals as needed, learning how to spay and neuter in a hands-on class during their final semester. Barnhart said, unique to NCTA, they are able to provide the live animals whereas many other colleges do their teaching with simulators.

Barnhart brought four ferrets with her as well.

“Not many people know that ferrets are carnivores,” Barnhart said. “We have to make sure to keep them away from the rabbits and hamsters.”

The morning opened with a speech from Marilyn McGahan, who encouraged the students to explore the opportunities to get a better idea of the possibilities for their future.

There were 342 students registered from 17 schools for the event.