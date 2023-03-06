A pair of late-winter storm systems this week might bring some snow to North Platte but seem more likely to add to the northern Sandhills’ already record-setting 2022-23 snow totals.

The first system was expected to bring light snow to areas north of U.S. Highway 20 through Wednesday morning, said the National Weather Service office at Lee Bird Field.

North Platte isn’t expected to see snow from this first storm, though Tuesday’s daily high will be in the lower 30s after having reached 55 Friday and 57 Sunday.

The second system will start moving in Tuesday night, bringing a 20% chance of snow then, a 30% chance of rain and snow Wednesday and 80% and 70% chances of rain and snow Wednesday night and Thursday.

Projected highs both days will be in the upper 30s, the weather service said. That means that any additions to North Platte’s 31.4 inches of snow since Nov. 1 likely will be mixed with rain.

Chances for 4 inches of snow or more from the midweek storm stand at roughly 20% in Keith, Lincoln and Dawson counties, according to a map posted Monday morning on the weather service’s local website.

But likelihoods of that amount are greater farther north, ranging from 30% or better in the west central Sandhills to 50% or more in Valentine and northern Cherry County.

Valentine also is likely to get 1 to 2 inches of snow from the week’s first storm system, the weather service said.

The Cherry County seat already has seen unprecedented snow this winter, including the multiday mid-December blizzard that kept blowing roads shut in imitation of the epic Blizzard of 1949.

Valentine’s Miller Field airport has recorded 59.1 inches of snow since Nov. 1, beating the city’s previous record for that period of 52.2 inches in 1897. Snowfall records were first kept in the city in 1890, according to the High Plains Regional Climate Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Valentine also broke its snowfall record for the “meteorological winter” of December, January and February. Its 56.4 inches of snow for those three months topped its previous 1928-29 record of 42.6 inches.

After the second storm moves through, North Platte is expected to see partly sunny skies and a high in the mid-30s Friday. Weekend temperatures should top out in the lower 40s.