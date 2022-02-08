‘Mind Polluters’ documentary to be shown Thursday at D&N

The Protect Nebraska Children Coalition and Nebraskans for Founders’ Values groups are hosting a documentary movie viewing at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at the D&N Event Center at 501 E. Walker Road in North Platte.

The film “Mind Polluters” focuses on the question “Who is pushing the sex ed standards to sexualize our Nebraska Children,” the group said in a press release. The subject matter will address “specific examples of sexual grooming and emotional manipulation in schools,” and includes interviews with national experts Alex Newman, Dr. Judith Reisman and Ken Ham.

Attendees must be 19 years of age or older to attend the movie. A free will donation will be accepted near the end of the film.

RSVP is required to guarantee a seat by calling Ed Rieker, 308-530-2862 or by email at erieker@wdesignea.com.