Miss Alliance Outstanding Teen to host cheer clinic

Miss Alliance’s Outstanding Teen 2021, Katelyn Bowers, will be hosting a cheer champ from 1 to 4 p.m. March 27 at Legacy Dance and Gymnastics, 2607 W. Rodeo Road, according to a press release.

The camp is open to kindergarten through sixth grade students at $40 per child.

The camp will include “an afternoon full of learning new cheers, dances (and) skills with snacks, crafts” and a T-shirt, according to a press release.

Proceeds from the camp will be donated to Grief’s Journey in Omaha.

For more information, contact Bowers at 308-530-3316 or katiebowers1109@gmail.com, or Melissa Bowers at 308-530-2119 or manderson_9@hotmail.com