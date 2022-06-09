Miss Nebraska candidates bring their sparkle to the stage

The 2022 Miss Nebraska Scholarship Competition soared onto the stage Thursday night at North Platte High School, where 11 candidates are seeking the title to represent the state.

Miss Omaha Alayna Wilson was the preliminary talent winner and Miss Lincoln Steffany Lien captured the judges’ eyes to win the red-carpet preliminary.

The second preliminary takes place tonight and the finals on Saturday, when current Miss Nebraska 2021 Morgan Holen will place the crown on the woman the judges select.

“I have a lyrical piece dedicated to one of my best friends and dance partners, Trevor, who passed away around three years ago,” Wilson said. “The entire piece is resembling how we used to dance together back in the good old days.”

Wilson said she could feel his presence while dancing. Her partner died of cancer, and Wilson’s platform is “Sammy’s Superheros: Ending Cancer & Spreading Kindness,” to bring awareness to cancer.

She won a $500 cash scholarship.

Lien glided across the stage in a beautiful evening gown to win the evening’s red-carpet portion and a $200 cash scholarship.

“I just feel so blessed to be standing among all these incredible women here in North Platte and representing my hometown of Lincoln,” Lien said. “I truly feel I acquired those skills through the Miss Nebraska and Miss Nebraska’s Outstanding Teen organizations.”

The Diamond Group of candidates each presented their talent to begin the competition. Each of those five candidates was given the opportunity to present their social impact initiative and answer a question selected by one of the judges. Those in the Diamond Group are Jadyn Wetherington, Lexi Nolda, Desteny Miller, Alayna Wilson and Katelyn Bowers.

The Sapphire Group candidates competed in the red-carpet preliminary Thursday and will present their talent and answer an on-stage question tonight. They are Lexie Jackson, Rose Seeman, Steffany Lien, Jacee Pfeifer, Courtney Pelland and Katie Leu Hoatson.

The show opened with a production dance number performed by the Miss Nebraska’s Outstanding Teen candidates. The Teen candidates will compete tonight and the winner will be crowned.

The second half of Thursday’s show featured the Miss candidates along with their Little Sisters in a dance production that brought thunderous applause from the audience.

Tonight’s program begins at 6:30 p.m.

