Miss Nebraska competition returns June 6

Fox said the eveningwear competition has changed and candidates do not have to wear an evening gown.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“If they’re more comfortable in a really nice pantsuit, that’s what they can wear,” Fox said.

On June 6, candidates for both the Miss Nebraska and the Outstanding Teen competitions will be introduced at an opening ceremony at 1:30 p.m. at the Platte River Mall. The two events are now combined and the candidates will compete together each night. Previously, the Outstanding Teen competition had been moved to Omaha starting with the 2017 competition.

“The Little Sisters will also be introduced at that time and the top five Miss Nebraska finalists for the Community Service Award will be announced,” Fox said. “Four Outstanding Teen candidates participated in the Community Service Award, and all four advance to the finals.”

First- and second-place Community Service Award winners will be announced June 12.

Fox said there will not be an autograph session this year due to health directives that were in place when the schedule was drafted.