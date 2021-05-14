Miss Nebraska competition returns June 6

The Miss Nebraska competition returns the week of June 6 after a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Miss Nebraska 2019 Allie Swanson continued to serve in that role until September when she was married. She will crown the new Miss America in June.
“We didn’t have locals (competitions) last year,” said Peggy Fox, acting executive director, field director and vice president of the Miss Nebraska Board. “Most of the candidates carried over. We did have some that had life events and released their titles.”
Fox said the first runner-up filled some of those titles, and a sweeps competition in March filled two Miss Nebraska local competition titles and one Outstanding Teen local title.
The format has changed as well. According to the Miss America website: “This past year, candidates were no longer judged on outward appearance. That meant the elimination of the swimsuit competition and additional time and focus on the candidates’ voices to be heard more often.”
The Miss Nebraska competition will reflect that change.
“The Miss Nebraska competition will do what they call the ‘social impact initiative,’” Fox said, which replaces the previous candidate platforms. “The competition has gone more toward an interview format rather than focusing on their outward appearance.”
Fox said the eveningwear competition has changed and candidates do not have to wear an evening gown.
“If they’re more comfortable in a really nice pantsuit, that’s what they can wear,” Fox said.
On June 6, candidates for both the Miss Nebraska and the Outstanding Teen competitions will be introduced at an opening ceremony at 1:30 p.m. at the Platte River Mall. The two events are now combined and the candidates will compete together each night. Previously, the Outstanding Teen competition had been moved to Omaha starting with the 2017 competition.
“The Little Sisters will also be introduced at that time and the top five Miss Nebraska finalists for the Community Service Award will be announced,” Fox said. “Four Outstanding Teen candidates participated in the Community Service Award, and all four advance to the finals.”
First- and second-place Community Service Award winners will be announced June 12.
Fox said there will not be an autograph session this year due to health directives that were in place when the schedule was drafted.
Ticket sales for the June 10-12 competition will all be sold online, Fox said. “We are going to open it up to the public on May 17. That’s a lot later than we have in the past, but that was because of not knowing whether we were going to have a competition, and we didn’t know what was going to happen with seating.”
Originally every other row at the North Platte High School Performing Arts Center was to be blocked off for the competition, but Fox said that has changed and social distancing measures will be determined between now and the competition. Fox said the website ticket portal will be updated regularly with what health measures will be in place, and people should check it before the first night of preliminaries.
“There will be livestream, so people can purchase that online as well,” Fox said, if they don’t want to attend in person.
Tickets are $60 for a three-night package; preliminary nights are $20 each and the finals are $30. Preliminary nights begin at 7 p.m., and finals start at 6:30 p.m. June 12.
There will not be visitation with the candidates in the commons area after each night as in the past, Fox said.
Fourteen candidates are competing for the Miss Nebraska title and 15 candidates for Outstanding Teen.