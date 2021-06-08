Miss Nebraska judges come from diverse backgrounds

The Miss Nebraska Scholarship Competition opens Thursday with the preliminary rounds. The six judges tasked with selecting the next Miss Nebraska come from a wide variety of disciplines.
The 2021 judges are Jon M. Oliver, Daniel Ellis, Teri Wilson, Jodi Swaja, Tom Gosinski and Autumn Simunek Conrad.
Jon M. Oliver
Oliver is a native of London, Kentucky, where he works as a music specialist for Laurel County Schools. For many years, he also served on the music faculty at Union College in Barbourville, Kentucky.
He is a graduate of Sue Bennett College, Union College and Eastern Kentucky University, with additional graduate hours through the University of Kentucky and the Kentucky Institute for International Studies.
Daniel Ellis
Ellis began his involvement with the Miss America Organization four decades ago and has participated in all facets of the program in Kentucky, California and Florida.
While serving as producer and executive vice president of the Miss Kentucky Scholarship Program, he was a member of the preparation team for Heather French, who became Miss America 2000. He is a graduate of Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green with degrees in communication and speech.
Teri Wilson
Wilson is a Publishers Weekly bestselling author of romance, women’s fiction and romantic comedy, including “The Accidental Beauty Queen.” Three of Wilson’s books have been adapted into Hallmark Channel original movies by Crown Media: “Unleashing Mr. Darcy” (plus its sequel “Marrying Mr. Darcy”), “The Art of Us” and “Northern Lights of Christmas,” based on her book “Sleigh Bell Sweethearts.”
Jodi Swaja
Swaja holds a master’s degree in social work from the University of St. Thomas/College of St. Catherine, and is a licensed independent clinical social worker. She currently works as a psychotherapist with adults, couples and the elderly in rural Minnesota.
Swaja became involved with pageants and town festivals as a titleholder in 1985. She went on to become a member of the Shakopee Derby Days Board, serving as the royalty program coordinator for four years, and assisted with the rejuvenation of the Miss Minnesota Valley Pageant.
Tom Gosinski
Tom Gosinski grew up in Nebraska and studied business administration and organizational communication at Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota. After graduation, he moved to Phoenix, Arizona, where he held a variety of positions at America West Airlines. He then was director of government and international affairs for the American Voluntary Medical Team. In 2013, Gosinski’s autobiographical book, “The Wrong Side of Right,” was published.
Gosinski has served on many boards including for the Robert Henri Museum and Wilson Public Library in Cozad and the Lied Center for Performing Arts in Lincoln.
Autumn Simunek Conrad
Raised in Hot Springs, South Dakota, Conrad began her involvement in the Miss America Organization at the age of 7. Starting with the Miss South Dakota Organization’s Little Sister Program, to a pageant producer and tech worker, all the way to a title holder, she has been devoted to the organization for over 21 years.
She was crowned Miss South Dakota’s Outstanding Teen 2007 and went on to become Miss South Dakota 2015. During her reign, Autumn received the South Dakota Women in Distinction Award and promoted her platform, “5 Stars for Serving Those Who Served.”