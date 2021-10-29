Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2020-21 prepares to ride to Miss Rodeo America Pageant

Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2020-21 rides her way to Las Vegas in a couple of weeks to compete at the 2022 Miss Rodeo America Pageant.

Joeli Walrath of Ashton took the crown in January 2020 and wore it for an extra year after the 2021 Miss Rodeo Nebraska pageant was canceled in June 2020 due to the pandemic. She said she has been busy touring the state and preparing for the national pageant.

A send-off party for Walrath is scheduled for Nov. 6 in Ord at the Trotter Event Center.

“Things are going great,” Walrath said. “It’s been a great two years and I’m super happy that we’re just about 30 or so days away from the Miss Rodeo America Pageant,” which will be Nov. 28-Dec. 5 in Las Vegas.

Walrath said she has been in the depths of preparation for the pageant.

“I’ve been riding horses, working on my wardrobe and public speaking,” Walrath said. “Of course, lots and lots of studying from rodeo knowledge, current events, veterinary science, history of the Miss Rodeo America organization to sponsorships.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Her experiences over the past two years as a state titleholder, she said, have been once-in-a-lifetime.