Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2022 contestants announced

Four contestants from across the state will compete to become Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2022 during Nebraskaland Days, and four others will vie.
The Miss Rodeo Nebraska Association will host the annual pageant June 13-16 in North Platte. In addition, the Miss Teen Rodeo Nebraska Pageant will have four contestants competing for the 2021 title.
The contestants will compete in the categories of horsemanship, appearance and personality. Three judges will review the performance and knowledge of each contestant. A full schedule of events can be found at www.missrodeonebraska.org.
The 2022 Miss Rodeo Nebraska contestants are:
» Danielle Forster: Forster, of Smithfield, is the 21-year-old daughter of Kevin and Kim Forster. Forester is a junior at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where is she is a member of the Pre-Vet Club, Rodeo Club, equestrian team, horse judging team and Alpha Omicron Pi sorority. In her free time, she enjoys embroidery, collecting records and spending time with family and friends.
» Jessica Lange: Lange, of Crofton, is the 20-year-old daughter of Roger and Jeanine Lange of Smithfield. She attends the University of Wyoming, where she is pursuing her bachelor’s degree in agriculture. Lange is a member of the University of Wyoming ranch rodeo team and hopes to return to the family ranch and carry on the legacy and family traditions. Her love for agriculture and what it represents inspired her to pursue her degree path.
» Bailey Lehr: Lehr, of Columbus, is the 20-year-old daughter of Lance and Joan Lehr. She attends Central Community College, where she will graduate in May with an associate’s degree in agricultural business. Lehr plans to pursue her bachelor’s degree in agriculture business at Kansas State University. She is a member of the American Quarter Horse Association, Nebraska Foundation Quarter Horse Association and the National Barrel Horse Association. She plans to compete in college rodeo at Kansas State.
» Megan Pendergast: Pendergast, of Brady, is the 21-year-old daughter of Matt and Rebecca Engels. Pendergast attended Mid-Plains Community College and is a certified phlebotomist. She was a 4-H member for many years and enjoyed showing her ranch horses. Her previous titles include 2017 Logan County Rodeo Queen and the 2019-2020 Southwest Rodeo Queen. Pendergast is a member of the Velvet Spurs Drill Team.
The contestants competing for Miss Teen Rodeo Nebraska 2021 are:
» Brooke Lehr: Lehr, of Columbus, is the 16-year-old daughter of Lance and Joan Lehr. Brooke Lehr attends Scotus Central Catholic High School, where she participates in volleyball, basketball, track and cheerleading. She loves to participate in rodeo, whether it be queening or barrel racing. Lehr is an active member of St. Isidore Catholic Church. In her spare time, she likes to kayak, go four-wheeling and attending a good country music concert.
» Jaelyn Himmelberg: Himmelberg, of Lawrence, is the 15-year-old daughter of John and Cassandra Himmelberg. She attends Blue Hill High school as a freshman. Himmelberg is an avid dancer. She enjoys camping, fishing and playing violin, guitar and piano. She is active in many school activities and president of the freshman class.
» Hannah Siwinski: Siwinski, from Central City, is the 16-year-old daughter of Mike and Sherry Siwinski. She attends Palmer Public School. Siwinski is a 4-H ambassador and enjoys livestock and horse judging as well as horse quiz bowl. She likes to raise and show horses and participates in FFA, archery, band and track.
» Calie Troyer: Troyer, from North Platte, is the 16-year-old daughter of Kyle Troyer and Yvette Troyer. She attends Hershey Public Schools where she participates in FBLA, one-act play production, speech and dance team. Troyer is a 4-H member and participates in the foster child program and their events. She attends and volunteers at church activities, loves board games and is also very competitive.
The reigning royalty will crown their successors June 16.
Joeli Walrath of Ashton holds the title of Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2020-2021 and will compete for the title of Miss Rodeo America this December in Las Vegas. Brylee Thompson of Hershey will also participate in the festivities as Miss Teen Rodeo Nebraska 2019-2020.