Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2022 contestants announced

Four contestants from across the state will compete to become Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2022 during Nebraskaland Days, and four others will vie.

The Miss Rodeo Nebraska Association will host the annual pageant June 13-16 in North Platte. In addition, the Miss Teen Rodeo Nebraska Pageant will have four contestants competing for the 2021 title.

The contestants will compete in the categories of horsemanship, appearance and personality. Three judges will review the performance and knowledge of each contestant. A full schedule of events can be found at www.missrodeonebraska.org.

The 2022 Miss Rodeo Nebraska contestants are:

» Danielle Forster: Forster, of Smithfield, is the 21-year-old daughter of Kevin and Kim Forster. Forester is a junior at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where is she is a member of the Pre-Vet Club, Rodeo Club, equestrian team, horse judging team and Alpha Omicron Pi sorority. In her free time, she enjoys embroidery, collecting records and spending time with family and friends.