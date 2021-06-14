Miss Rodeo Nebraska gallops into 2nd night of competition

Pendergast told the story of how her confidence grew because of her mother and the struggle she had to face when her mother was sent to the ICU.

Jessica Lange of Crofton also told a story about life struggles, making it easy to see that winning isn’t everything.

“Once you’re on top, someone or something is trying to take you down,” Lange said while explaining how her family’s dairy farm “came crashing down” when milk prices dropped drastically.

While life stories were some contestants’ focus, Bailey Lehr of Columbus told stories of rodeo stars who sacrificed a win for something bigger and said “cowboys and cowgirls from all over are always willing to put themselves second for another rodeo competitor.”

Danielle Forster of Smithfield spoke about day-to-day life and work of a cowboy before and how it evolved into the sport of rodeo, which “had a very humble beginning.” She added, “Many events were created by ranchers just trying to get the job done.”

Sierra Peterson, Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2012, emceed the speech competition with the assistance of Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2020-21 Joeli Walrath and Miss Teen Rodeo Nebraska 2019-20 Brylee Thompson. It was stressed several times throughout the event how important the speech portion of the contest is.

