Miss Rodeo Nebraska gallops into 2nd night of competition

As Nebraskaland Days reverts to its normal month and schedule, the Miss Rodeo Nebraska pageant returned at full capacity after its 2020 cancellation.
From the arena to the stage, Miss Rodeo Nebraska and Miss Teen Rodeo Nebraska candidates prove their skills through the usual different events.
Pageant week began Sunday morning with the horsemanship contest at the Wild West Arena, where all eight candidates performed in two rounds.
In round one, each Miss Rodeo Nebraska contestant rode a course that included loping her horse in a circle, doing flying lead changes, stopping, backing up and executing a presentation run.
All four Miss Rodeo Nebraska candidates were in the arena for round two, remaining poised and showing the judges their knowledge of safety with others and their horses in the arena at different riding speeds.
Miss Teen Rodeo Nebraska candidates followed with two rounds, following the same rules and patterns as the older contestants.
Monday saw all eight candidates present two-minute speeches about how winning in life isn’t everything. The speech competition was in the theater at Mid-Plains Community College’s South Campus.
“We are just going to stay on,” Megan Pendergast of Brady said, starting the speeches for the evening. “It doesn’t matter if she meant on my horse or in life struggles. I used my mother’s phrase in every aspect of life.”
Pendergast told the story of how her confidence grew because of her mother and the struggle she had to face when her mother was sent to the ICU.
Jessica Lange of Crofton also told a story about life struggles, making it easy to see that winning isn’t everything.
“Once you’re on top, someone or something is trying to take you down,” Lange said while explaining how her family’s dairy farm “came crashing down” when milk prices dropped drastically.
While life stories were some contestants’ focus, Bailey Lehr of Columbus told stories of rodeo stars who sacrificed a win for something bigger and said “cowboys and cowgirls from all over are always willing to put themselves second for another rodeo competitor.”
Danielle Forster of Smithfield spoke about day-to-day life and work of a cowboy before and how it evolved into the sport of rodeo, which “had a very humble beginning.” She added, “Many events were created by ranchers just trying to get the job done.”
Sierra Peterson, Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2012, emceed the speech competition with the assistance of Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2020-21 Joeli Walrath and Miss Teen Rodeo Nebraska 2019-20 Brylee Thompson. It was stressed several times throughout the event how important the speech portion of the contest is.
“I think that the public speaking portion is something that’s vital to the success of a rodeo queen, because whether we are talking to third graders or we are talking to senators or industry leaders, it’s very important to be well versed,” Walrath said. “So I think that this portion of the pageant does a very, very good job of well-rounding these girls.”
The competition continued with the teen speeches.
Jaelyn Himmelberg of Lawrence started off with how she has developed her favorite skills, like dance. She said she “had to learn the hard way” and “take it step by step,” even if it means being a failure first.
Following Himmelberg, Brooke Lehr of Columbus told about getting a new horse and practicing a barrel pattern with him, when the story took a tragic turn.
“I could feel my horse tense up, like something I had never felt before,” Lehr said. “My horse had a heart attack and fell right on top of me.”
Her horse died and nearly took her with him, but she was able to recover, even if it was a long and slow process.
“An average day, so we thought.” Hannah Siwinski of Central City started her speech. She told how she bonded with her horse during a ride and received a purple ribbon. Then her 2-year-old horse jumped after catching sight of another girl’s ribbon. “I rode a bronc that day and I did not stick the landing.”
Calie Troyer of North Platte finished off the night’s speech competition with how people will remember your reaction and how you treat others after a win or loss.
“Some of the world’s most successful people had setbacks, and I look up to those people,” Troyer said. “I want to be able to pick myself up after a loss and know that I gave my personal best.”
Following their speech, each candidate presented an impromptu 30-second commercial, with only a minute of preparation, for a business that donated products for Tuesday’s 7 p.m. scholarship fundraising auction at the North Platte Community Playhouse.
After Tuesday’s auction, the Miss Rodeo Nebraska style show will finish the competitive part of the week with formal attire worn by each contestant, interviews and even a dance that features visiting state queens.
Thompson will crown the new Miss Teen Rodeo Nebraska 2021 at the MPCC South Campus theater at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. Lady in Waiting will be crowned by Walrath that evening during intermission of the opening night of the Buffalo Bill Rodeo.
The presentations of this year’s Friends of the Miss Rodeo Nebraska Association Awards for faithful support of the group and its pageant finished Monday night’s program.
Marty Swanson, who’s been a part of the MRNA for several years, presented awards to two groups, the Buffalo Bill Rodeo Committee and Nebraskaland Days, as well as to Pageant Director and Chair Cindy Peterson.