Miss Rodeo Nebraska Joeli Walrath takes third runner-up at national pageant

Joeli Walrath of Ashton, Nebraska, finished as third runner-up at the 2022 Miss Rodeo America Pageant in Las Vegas on Sunday.
Walrath served as Miss Rodeo Nebraska for 2020-2021 and competed in the eight day contest at the South Point Hotel and Casino.
Hailey Frederiksen of Colorado was crowned Miss Rodeo America 2022.
The Miss Rodeo America Pageant is held in conjunction with the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. Contestants are judged in three main categories: horsemanship, personality and appearance.
When asked her favorite part of the pageant, Walrath said, “All the early mornings and late nights are so extremely worth it. Just to be standing on this stage is a dream come true for every single one of us. We have all talked about our journeys getting here, dreaming of the Miss Rodeo America crown and state crowns, so just being here and being able to represent the great state of Nebraska and having my support system here the entire time. Thank you all for getting me here, and I appreciate all of you.”
Walrath received a $6,000 education scholarship from the Miss Rodeo America Foundation, a Top Five Buckle from Montana Silversmiths and other prizes.