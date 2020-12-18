Missed Hotel Pawnee's open house on Thursday? You've got another chance to see the historic building

Hotel Pawnee owner and redeveloper Jay Mitchell says he’ll hold a second Christmas open house from 6-9 p.m. Monday in the lobby of the historic Canteen District hotel at East Fifth Street and Bailey Avenue.

Hundreds of people streamed through the hotel’s lower floors Thursday night to enjoy a decorated 17-foot-tall Christmas tree and view the early stages of restoration of the National Register of Historic Places structure.

“We want people who couldn’t make it last night to have an opportunity to come see it,” Mitchell said Friday.

He thanked those who came Thursday for being “very respectful of the delicate (hotel) items and the areas that were closed.”

In addition to the adjoining Tom-Tom Coffee Shop and White Horse Bar spaces, he said, Monday’s open house also will open at the former barber/beauty shop space and another small shop space near the south entrance.

The first-floor Green Room meeting room north of the lobby may also be open Monday, depending on his team’s progress this weekend, Mitchell said.

So “anyone who came Thursday night might want to stop by again,” he added.