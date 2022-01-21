Mitch Wagner becomes fourth candidate for School Board Ward 3 seat

A fourth candidate has registered to run for the North Platte Public Schools Board Ward 3. Mitch Wagner will run against incumbent Mark Nicholson and challengers Emily Garrick and Suzanne Donnally.
Wagner has been a critic of the district over the past couple of years because of its mask requirements for students.
“Basically I feel at this point in time, the kids need somebody to represent their interests,” Wagner said. “Also the parents, who during the past two years of the pandemic where parents are absolutely being ignored.”
He has organized protests about the mask mandates and said the administration and board have not listened to his appeals.
“We need to see a board that’s responsive not just to what is going to make the most money for the district,” Wagner said, “but what’s going to be best for the kids that are in the district.”
Wagner said the board needs to hear the parents’ concerns without “smugly dismissing them.”
“My Messenger is full of messages from people that vent to me because they’re afraid to vent (to the board),” Wagner said. “And that includes teachers and parents and people who are afraid of retribution if they speak up.”
The mask mandate, Wagner said, is the driving force behind his decision to run for the Ward 3 seat and he’s concerned about the district and the connection to federal dollars.
“The whole game is the money part,” Wagner said. “The feds start handing you money and you have to do what they say.”
Wagner graduated from North Platte High School in 1994 and is married to Charlotte. He has two children from a previous marriage — a daughter who graduated from NPHS and a son who will graduate in May — as well as three stepchildren who are still in the school system.