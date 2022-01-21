Mitch Wagner becomes fourth candidate for School Board Ward 3 seat

A fourth candidate has registered to run for the North Platte Public Schools Board Ward 3. Mitch Wagner will run against incumbent Mark Nicholson and challengers Emily Garrick and Suzanne Donnally.

Wagner has been a critic of the district over the past couple of years because of its mask requirements for students.

“Basically I feel at this point in time, the kids need somebody to represent their interests,” Wagner said. “Also the parents, who during the past two years of the pandemic where parents are absolutely being ignored.”

He has organized protests about the mask mandates and said the administration and board have not listened to his appeals.

“We need to see a board that’s responsive not just to what is going to make the most money for the district,” Wagner said, “but what’s going to be best for the kids that are in the district.”

Wagner said the board needs to hear the parents’ concerns without “smugly dismissing them.”