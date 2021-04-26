Mobile food pantry will be May 11 at North Platte High School

The May mobile food pantry sponsored by the Food Bank of the Heartland is scheduled for 1 p.m. May 11 at North Platte High School.

The open-air, drive-through distribution will continue until food is gone. The food is free, and 325 boxes will be given out. Volunteers will bring the boxed food to the cars.

Households will be served on a first-come, first-served basis. The line will start outside the school parking lot on Second Street next to the tennis courts on the east side of the school property.

Patrons are asked not to come into the parking lot before the semi transporting the items is unloaded.

When the mobile distribution begins, cars can drive up to the gate by the northeast corner of the football field. Patrons will drive through the alley between the football field and the high school building, exiting on West A Street.

Use only the entrance closest to the tennis courts to avoid congestion as students leave after school. While waiting for the distribution to begin, follow all traffic laws. Do not block driveways or streets for any reason.