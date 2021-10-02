Mock bull injury scenario helps EMS personnel be more efficient at MPCC's Flat Rock Conference

A 10-year-old boy with serious injuries sustained from an angry bull was one of the mock scenarios that faced emergency responders during the first day of the Flat Rock EMS Conference at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds.
TJ Williams, the clinical director of Priority Medical, led the breakout on livestock injuries, which was one of four classes offered on Saturday morning and afternoon.
The conference, hosted by Mid-Plains Community College, was an opportunity for emergency responders to receive 10 free hours of continuing education.
Training will also be available on Sunday at the college’s Health and Science Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Saturday’s sessions were related to agriculture. There were breakouts on chemical burn treatments, power take-off injuries, auger entrapment and grain bin rescues.
“Being in such a rural community, it seems to be the main calls that our people go on are agriculture based,” said Alex McConnell, the EMS/CPR coordinator at MPCC. “Whether (the victims) are getting run over by a cow, kicked by a horse or trapped in auger. We try and base (the conference) on things that can happen in our area and things that people have responded to.”
Williams son, Jace, played the victim in the livestock injury scenario.
Responders had to first move the bull — or in this case a dairy calf — from the pen where the injury occurred to an open one before they could safely treat Jace.
The group then diagnosed and stabilized him before they met with a LifeNet air ambulance crew for transport from the scene.
It is the second Flat Rock EMS that MPCC has hosted. The first, in 2019, focused on mass casualty events. There was no event last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
McConnell said roughly 50 first responders registered for either the classes on Saturday or Sunday and ranged in terms of their positions and years of experience.
“One of our goals is that even if (a responder) is experienced in an area, teach them a new way to look at (a scenario) or perform in it that’s more efficient,” McConnell said. “Some of our departments really lack people, so if we can teach you how to something with just two people ... or different ways to look at something that fits what you are doing in your department and the struggles that you have.
“All of the instructors are good about adapting things and helping people come up with ideas.”