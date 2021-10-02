Mock bull injury scenario helps EMS personnel be more efficient at MPCC's Flat Rock Conference

Responders had to first move the bull — or in this case a dairy calf — from the pen where the injury occurred to an open one before they could safely treat Jace.

The group then diagnosed and stabilized him before they met with a LifeNet air ambulance crew for transport from the scene.

It is the second Flat Rock EMS that MPCC has hosted. The first, in 2019, focused on mass casualty events. There was no event last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

McConnell said roughly 50 first responders registered for either the classes on Saturday or Sunday and ranged in terms of their positions and years of experience.

“One of our goals is that even if (a responder) is experienced in an area, teach them a new way to look at (a scenario) or perform in it that’s more efficient,” McConnell said. “Some of our departments really lack people, so if we can teach you how to something with just two people ... or different ways to look at something that fits what you are doing in your department and the struggles that you have.

“All of the instructors are good about adapting things and helping people come up with ideas.”

