Model train enthusiasts reconstruct work for annual North Platte show after fire

“We haven’t had the whole display set up yet with the new modules,” Walters said. “The club setup will be about 24 feet wide and 42 feet long and takes about eight hours to complete.”

During the train show, hobbyists come from around the country with their displays, along with vendors who sell new and used trains and tracks.

“We have displays from Colorado, Lincoln,” Walters said. “We’ve got five different layouts in here.”

He said there are two displays from North Platte, with one for the larger “O” scale and the other the smaller “HO” scale.

“We want kids to come and start doing this model train stuff,” Walters said. “This is kind of a way to maybe get them interested a little bit by coming out here to check out the trains and see what’s going on.”

Walters said the train show usually has seven or eight layouts, but COVID-19 “tightened things up a bit.”

“We didn’t know if it was going to take place this year,” Walters said, “but we feel very fortunate we have five different layouts for people to come look at.”

The show is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Admission is $5 for adults, $1 children under 12, and under 5 free with an adult.

