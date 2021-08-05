Model train enthusiasts reconstruct work for annual North Platte show after fire

A fire created a temporary setback for the Platte Valley and Pacific Model Train Club, but on Thursday the group was setting up its new display.
The Model Train and Hobby Show opens at 9 a.m. Friday at the D&N Event Center as part of this weekend’s Rail Days.
The fire Dec. 6, 2020, at the home of club President Jack Rickett destroyed a major portion of the club’s display.
“I was burning trash,” Rickett said. “It came back 20 feet and got in my carport.”
Rickett is a scuba diver and the fire got to his scuba tanks.
“When they vented, it put all kinds of fresh air into the fire,” Rickett said. “The fire went into the garage, and that’s where I had all the modules stored, so it burned the whole works and my collection as well.”
Rickett said the loss was about $100,000 worth of model trains and the display.
“We’ve rebuilt 13 modules,” Rickett said. “These took us about six weeks, one day a week, to rebuild the modules.”
The club’s collection was gathered over 60 years.
“A lot of it was stuff I’d made and one of a kind,” Rickett said.
Club member Eldon Walters said the group tested out the new modules individually in his shop.
“We haven’t had the whole display set up yet with the new modules,” Walters said. “The club setup will be about 24 feet wide and 42 feet long and takes about eight hours to complete.”
During the train show, hobbyists come from around the country with their displays, along with vendors who sell new and used trains and tracks.
“We have displays from Colorado, Lincoln,” Walters said. “We’ve got five different layouts in here.”
He said there are two displays from North Platte, with one for the larger “O” scale and the other the smaller “HO” scale.
“We want kids to come and start doing this model train stuff,” Walters said. “This is kind of a way to maybe get them interested a little bit by coming out here to check out the trains and see what’s going on.”
Walters said the train show usually has seven or eight layouts, but COVID-19 “tightened things up a bit.”
“We didn’t know if it was going to take place this year,” Walters said, “but we feel very fortunate we have five different layouts for people to come look at.”
The show is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Admission is $5 for adults, $1 children under 12, and under 5 free with an adult.