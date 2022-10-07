Moody remembered for his 'spirit of giving' and his care for the community

DUNNING — Mike Moody loved the outdoors, his community and a good flannel shirt and pair of overalls.

And plaid was a popular fashion pick for those who filled the Sandhills High School gymnasium Friday afternoon for a memorial service for the Purdum Rural Fire Department's assistant chief.

His service also attracted members of fire departments, law enforcement and other first responder agencies from across the area. Vehicles from the departments lined the street in front of the school, and a Broken Bow firetruck in the school parking lot flew a large United States flag from a bucket lift.

The clothes were a request from Moody's family in honor of someone who not only liked to dress comfortably but also made those around him feel comfortable.

Moody, 59, died Sunday after a medical emergency while he was aiding efforts to fight the Bovee Fire near Halsey.

Tim Birnie, who officiated at the service, recalled Moody's "spirit of giving."

"When my father was in his last days, who showed up?" Birnie asked. "Mike and (his wife) Cheryl. You could tell he was a caring guy. A very, very caring guy."

Birnie pointed to Moody's obituary, which he said was "carefully written, carefully thought about."

"He was always the man for the job and gave himself selflessly to whoever and whatever needed his attention at any given time," his obituary reads. "He was always a listening ear and always had advice no matter what what you may be going through in life."

Moody served four decades with the fire department in a variety of roles.

"He never gave a second thought when a fire page went off, when a neighbor needed help or when anything at all needed done in the community," the obituary read.

It also said Moody spent countless hours "making sure the Purdum cemetery looked perfect year-round, all the while maintaining the rest of the town as well as his own business work and tasks at home."

His daughter, Hollie, wrote a poem titled "A Sandhills Hero" that was included in the memorial program.

"You gave so freely to anyone without them even having to ask. God knew what he was doing when he gave you your life's task," she wrote. "Your family, friends and community, they always came very first. While handling everyone else's needs you always were quite versed.

"You gave the ultimate sacrifice as a firefighter fallen. You'll always be our Sandhills hero who will never be forgotten."