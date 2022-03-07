More Applications sought for Shot in the Arm, RWHF housing projects

The North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp. has 34 single-family speculative housing incentive slots available for contractors.

Each incentive is worth $12,000 at the time of drywall, the chamber said in a press release. The single-family homes must be sold on the open market and cannot be pre-sold custom homes.

The house must be “reasonably ready for occupancy” by April 1, 2023, and have reached the drywall stage to be eligible. The program is part of Phase 3 of North Platte’s “Shot in the Arm” housing incentive program.

The Chamber & Development Corp. partnered with the state’s Rural Workforce Housing Fund, the city of North Platte’s Quality Growth Fund, Great Plains Health and economic incentive business partners to provide the funding. Additional projects in the program are underway with upper-floor development downtown and a rehabilitation program administered through Lincoln County Community Development Corp.

If developers are interested in constructing single family housing in North Platte, they can apply for the incentives by contacting the chamber at 308-532-4966 or emailing gary@nparea.com or cassie@nparea.com.

Contractors must register the housing project before building permits are issued, and the money will be available on a first-come, first-served basis of houses completed.

Any new speculative home construction in North Platte is eligible, if it meets the eligibility criteria: 1,400 square feet, three bedrooms, 1¾ bathrooms, two-car garage and a maximum sale price of $285,000. Townhomes can qualify both sides of the duplex.

More information is available on the chamber website through this link.

The first two phases of “Shot in the Arm” helped incentivize the construction of 298 new housing units since 2015. If all those proposed in Phase 3 are also built by 2023, it will move the total to 361. This would then include 222 multi-unit, 108 single-family, 12 townhome units and 19 upper-floor downtown units.