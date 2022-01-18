More candidates file for Legislature, local seats

“Do not expect a polished speech from me,” she added. “But you can expect truth and passion for my county.”

Fourtner said she won’t ask for campaign donations, “because I want your voice and your vote, not your money. ... We cannot be silent anymore.”

Her official entry means voters in the newly expanded District 42 will eliminate at least one candidate in the May 10 primary.

After redistricting last September, District 42 now includes five west central Nebraska counties and most of a sixth. The top two vote-getters will advance to the Nov. 8 general election.

Primary voters in the state education board’s 44-county District 7 also will have to narrow that field after Friday’s filing by Tegtmeier, 1121 Custer Court.

She hopes to unseat incumbent Robin Stevens of Gothenburg, who is seeking a second term. Pat Moore of rural Litchfield is the third official candidate.

Tegtmeier, who also announced her intentions in August, likewise called attention to the sidelined health-standards proposal.