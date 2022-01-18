More candidates file for Legislature, local seats

Brenda Fourtner of North Platte has filed for the Legislature’s District 42 seat, meaning all three people who announced their candidacy in 2021 have formally entered the race.
Fourtner, 700 S. Tabor Ave., joined retired Great Plains Health CEO Mel McNea and Lincoln County Commissioner Chris Bruns in the contest to succeed term-limited North Platte Sen. Mike Groene.
Also, Elizabeth Tegtmeier of North Platte likewise became the third official candidate for the State Board of Education’s District 7 seat in the most recent candidate list from Secretary of State Bob Evnen’s office.
In local filings, North Platte City Council President Jim Nisley Tuesday became the fourth and last council incumbent to file for re-election.
Nisley, 802 Russian Olive Road, will be seeking a third four-year term as a Ward 1 council member. Ty Lucas (Ward 2), Jim Carman (Ward 3) and Ed Rieker (Ward 4) earlier filed for new terms.
Fourtner declared her Unicameral candidacy in August, citing her opposition to the Nebraska Department of Education’s now-shelved proposal to greatly broaden topics covered by the state’s health education standards. She also favors abolishing the State Board of Education.
“I’m a blue-collar worker like the majority of Nebraskans and Americans are,” Fourtner, who works with people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, said Wednesday in a brief statement to The Telegraph.
“Do not expect a polished speech from me,” she added. “But you can expect truth and passion for my county.”
Fourtner said she won’t ask for campaign donations, “because I want your voice and your vote, not your money. ... We cannot be silent anymore.”
Her official entry means voters in the newly expanded District 42 will eliminate at least one candidate in the May 10 primary.
After redistricting last September, District 42 now includes five west central Nebraska counties and most of a sixth. The top two vote-getters will advance to the Nov. 8 general election.
Primary voters in the state education board’s 44-county District 7 also will have to narrow that field after Friday’s filing by Tegtmeier, 1121 Custer Court.
She hopes to unseat incumbent Robin Stevens of Gothenburg, who is seeking a second term. Pat Moore of rural Litchfield is the third official candidate.
Tegtmeier, who also announced her intentions in August, likewise called attention to the sidelined health-standards proposal.
The current State Board of Education lineup “became so wrapped up in activist causes that attempted to indoctrinate our children that they neglected their duty to our local school districts,” she said in a press release.
“The pressing needs of assisting local districts in improving student proficiency rates, addressing the teacher shortage and protecting local control went by the wayside and have only recently become talking points at board meetings.”
Other recent election filings set up a rematch from 2016 in the Nebraska Public Power District’s Subdistrict 4 between incumbent Bill Hoyt of McCook and predecessor Larry Linstrom of North Platte.
Hoyt, who defeated Linstrom for a six-year NPPD term, filed for re-election last week. Both will advance to the November election unless another candidate enters the primary.
Linstrom, 406 E. Circle Drive, held the seat the previous 12 years. The retired utilities manager of North Platte’s Municipal Light & Water was the NPPD board’s first vice chairman when Hoyt unseated him.
