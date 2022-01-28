 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
More file to run in Lincoln County 'row official,' school board elections
More file to run in Lincoln County 'row official,' school board elections

Debra McCarthy, Lincoln County’s clerk of the district court, has become the latest county official to seek another term in the May 10 primary and Nov. 8 general elections.

Her entry leaves Public Defender Bob Lindemeier as the county’s only separately elected “row official” who has not yet filed for re-election.

Incumbents have until Feb. 15 to file for the primary, even if they’ve decided to seek a different elected office. All other potential candidates have until March 1 to file.

Other recent entrants in local races affecting Lincoln County include:

» Eric Brown of rural Hershey, who will see re-election to the at-large seat on the Twin Platte Natural Resources District board.

» Hershey school board members Jason Bode and Jodi Seamann, who joined board colleague Amy Wolfskill in seeking another term.

