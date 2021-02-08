More low temps, snow ahead for North Platte and area

He said snowfall in the latter area capped out at about 2 inches.

“This was kind of a precursor to the main Arctic blast that we are now experiencing,” Snively said. “We had moisture being pulled into the area and we had the setup with the strong surge of cold air moving south.”

Layne Groseth, North Platte City public service director, said city crews have been working diligently to get streets cleared.

“As far as the snow, we’ve got about 70% to 80% of the snow routes done,” Groseth said. “The guys have been out the last three nights for about 12 to 14 hours every night to stay ahead of it.”

Groseth said although the city did not call a snow emergency, the crews were still on task.

“We still have a few routes to go and hopefully we’ll get the rest done (Monday) night,” Groseth said. “We’ll be moving snow and trying to keep the streets as clean as we can.”

The routes that had been cleared were melting with Monday’s sunny skies in the afternoon and Snively said the snow had significant moisture content.

