More low temps, snow ahead for North Platte and area

Snow blanketed the North Platte area over the weekend with 13.3 inches officially at the National Weather Service office at Lee Bird Field.
Motorists sometimes found driving treacherous. The Nebraska State Patrol reported many accidents across the state.
“There were 225 motorist assists and about 30 crash responses from Saturday through (Monday) morning,” said Cody Thomas, NSP public relations director.
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office reported it had responded to 18 accidents and motorist assistance calls, and the North Platte police reported 10 property damage accidents between 6 p.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Monday.
National Weather Service meteorologist Darren Snively said two systems came through the area Friday and Saturday, and a third, weaker system on Sunday.
“The first two waves produced the significant snowfall,” Snively said. “The highest amounts fell toward the Platte River Valley up into the central and southern Sandhills.”
Snively said the NWS was working on totals from area observers as of Monday afternoon, but it appeared there was an average of around 12 inches.
“The area between the Platte River valley up to Highway 2 had the highest totals,” Snively said. “The totals were less heading farther northeast toward O’Neill.”
He said snowfall in the latter area capped out at about 2 inches.
“This was kind of a precursor to the main Arctic blast that we are now experiencing,” Snively said. “We had moisture being pulled into the area and we had the setup with the strong surge of cold air moving south.”
Layne Groseth, North Platte City public service director, said city crews have been working diligently to get streets cleared.
“As far as the snow, we’ve got about 70% to 80% of the snow routes done,” Groseth said. “The guys have been out the last three nights for about 12 to 14 hours every night to stay ahead of it.”
Groseth said although the city did not call a snow emergency, the crews were still on task.
“We still have a few routes to go and hopefully we’ll get the rest done (Monday) night,” Groseth said. “We’ll be moving snow and trying to keep the streets as clean as we can.”
The routes that had been cleared were melting with Monday’s sunny skies in the afternoon and Snively said the snow had significant moisture content.
The moisture content, Snively said, was significant.
“We picked up quite a bit of liquid equivalent out of (the snow),” Snively said. “It was just shy of one inch of liquid.” Snively said the moisture content puts a dent in the short term need, but the long term trends still indicate a drier than usual summer and fall.
“For the next week, we’re really not anticipating reaching the freezing mark,” Snively said, “and that’s for a high or low.”
He said temperatures will more likely top out in the teens.
“There was some localized blowing and drifting,” Snively said. “We had kind of a steadier wind with the Saturday night system that led to a little more of the drifting. Overall we didn’t have the gusts that produce blizzard-like conditions.”
Wind chill potential is still high this week despite lighter wind projections, Snively said.
“The wind will be around 10 mph or less for the next few days,” Snively said. “But with the temperatures hanging out around zero, it doesn’t take much wind at all to create really dangerous wind chill values.”
He said a temperature of zero degrees with 5 mph wind brings about a wind chill of about minus 10 degrees.
Another system is expected to bring more snow to the area between Wednesday and Friday, Snively said.
