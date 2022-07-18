More monthly records in May for local sales, lodging taxes

North Platte’s 1.5% sales tax stayed in record territory in May, allowing the city’s Quality Growth Fund to qualify for fresh cash for the first time this fiscal year.

Net May city sales tax proceeds totaled $863,133, beating the month’s year-old record of $826,906 and setting the tax’s 21st all-time monthly high over the past 24 months.

Lincoln County’s 4% lodging tax meanwhile extended its own record streak to 15 months, netting $109,720 compared with $101,999 for May 2021.

The previous record total marked the first time the local hotel-motel tax had topped $100,000 in a month in Nebraska Department of Revenue online records. It’s done so five times since.

Both May records bode well for local sales- and lodging-tax income during Nebraska’s peak summer tourism months of June, July and August.

The Revenue Department processes and returns net proceeds from both taxes to local governments about six weeks after each month closes.

North Platte’s May sales tax take lifted the city’s 2021-22 total to $8.05 million with two months left before the city’s fiscal year ends Sept. 30.

That also surpassed the tax’s annual Quality Growth Fund “trigger point” — set at $7.58 million for 2021-22 — needed for the city’s special fund for economic development projects to receive a fresh infusion of cash.

QGF, which voters approved in 2001 and renewed in 2010 and 2020, can receive up to $650,000 each fiscal year if and when net local sales tax proceeds surpass that year’s trigger point. The latter is preset to grow by 2% annually.

Once the trigger point is passed, QGF and the city’s general fund split additional sales taxes equally until the special fund collects $650,000 or the fiscal year ends, whichever comes first. The general fund receives 100% of net sales taxes the rest of the year.

May’s overall net sales tax income of $863,133 qualified QGF to receive $235,886, about 36.3% of its maximum annual total. The city usually makes actual QGF transfers at the end of the calendar year.

The Revenue Department should return net June sales taxes in mid-August. Local sales taxes being collected this month won’t be returned until mid-September, about two weeks before the 2021-22 fiscal year ends.