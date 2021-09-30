More than 200 runners set to compete in Chris Jarvis Autumn River Run Marathon on Sunday

A field of more than 200 runners is registered for the Chris Jarvis Autumn River Run Marathon set for Sunday morning.

The event, named after a prominent local running enthusiast, will also have 5K and half-marathon options for competitors.

The half-marathon and marathon both begin at 7:30 a.m. and the 5K 15 minutes after that. The North Platte Recreation Center, 1300 McDonald Road, is the starting and finishing point for all three races.

Those who are interested can register from 6:30 a.m. to 7:15 a.m. Sunday at the recreation center. The entry fee for the marathon is $85, and the half-marathon and 5K are $45 and $25, respectively.

There also is a virtual race option. Individuals who select it must submit their results to platteriverfitness@gmail.com by Monday for it to be official.

The top male and female finishers in the marathon receive $1,000 and the top three individuals by gender and age group receive engraved glassware.

There are also cash rewards and prizes for the finishers in the half-marathon and 5K.

Eddie Walters and Abby Knight, both of Omaha, were the top male and female finishers in 2019.