Miss Nebraska 2023 didn’t know if she would ever be able to dance again following an injury during her senior year of high school.

Morgan Baird of Gering, Miss Scotts Bluff County, overcame the setback and danced her way to the Miss Nebraska crown on Saturday at the North Platte High School Performing Arts Center. Boston Pettera of North Platte claimed the Miss Nebraska Teen 2023 title.

“I can’t put into words what I’m feeling right now,” Baird said. “All the emotions have built up over the last week, all the pressure and preparing for this weekend is all coming out right now and it’s really exciting.”

She said overcoming the injury told her she could do much more than she thought and it was good “that I made it push past its limits.” Baird is a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Her dance was self-choreographed to the song “Can You Hold Me” by NF and Britt Nicole, but she said it wasn’t just the talent that helped her gain the crown.

“I felt so confident coming out of my interview,” Baird said. “I said exactly what I wanted to say to the judges and what I wanted them to know about me. I think they got to see the real me out of that interview.”

Baird’s Community Service Initiative is Rock the Vote — Building the Political Power of Young People and she said she will be traveling the state encouraging young people to become engaged in the political process.

Pettera performed a baton twirling routine and didn’t miss a beat. She said it was difficult backstage right before her time to shine.

“The talent (was the most intense), the waiting,” Pettera said. “I don’t like to wait.”

When Clara Johnson, first runner-up, and she were the last two, Pettera said that was intense as well.

“I am just beyond excited,” she said. “I can’t wait to promote organ and tissue donation across the state and hopefully America.”

Both women will hit the ground running this week for a year’s worth of appearances and a trip to the Miss America and the Miss America’s Teen competitions later in the year.