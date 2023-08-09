West Nile Virus has been found in a mosquito pool in Lincoln County, the West Central District Health Department said in a press release Wednesday.

The health department is advising people to take precautions to avoid mosquito bites during August and September, the most likely time of the year to contract West Nile.

No human cases have been reported within the health district, the department said. Only one pool tested positive for the virus.

About 8 out of every 10 people infected don't experience symptoms, the health department said in a press release. People who do often experience fever, rash, headache, fatigue and joint pain. Symptoms appear between 3 days and two weeks after being infected.

In rare cases, WNV can cause severe disease leading to possible muscle weakness, stiff neck, disorientation, tremors, convulsions, paralysis and coma. Older adults are at increased risk of symptoms.

Avoid being outside at dusk and dawn, the two busiest times for mosquitos, the department said. Lightweight, protective clothing, including long pants and long-sleeved shirts can help prevent bites. Using insect repellent that contains DEET, IR3535, oil of eucalyptus or Pacridin is recommended.

The health department also is encouraging residents to drain containers with stagnant water.