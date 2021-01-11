Motels, ag, restaurants should find latest Paycheck Protection Program round easier

A fresh round of forgivable Paycheck Protection Program loans has opened for small employers, including farmers and ranchers who might not have qualified early in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bankers Monday began submitting applications for the fresh $284 billion nationwide PPP infusion included in the massive budget bill Congress passed just before Christmas. Applications will be taken through March 31.

West central Nebraska employers received $184.7 million in PPP’s initial stage — including just over $38 million in North Platte — to pay employees and other basic bills between April and August.

They could qualify for a PPP “second draw,” the U.S. Small Business Administration says, if they lost at least 25% in gross receipts during any quarter in 2020 over the same period in 2019.

Their most likely candidate would be the April-June quarter, when Nebraska’s “directed health measures” restricted most public gatherings to 10 people, closed restaurants and bars to public seating, and forced some nonemergency medical providers to close.

Ty Lucas, executive vice president and chief lending officer at NebraskaLand National Bank in North Platte, said a second PPP infusion could be significant for west central Nebraska but not nearly as widespread.