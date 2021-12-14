Motorcycle battery charger cause of fire in Lexington home

LEXINGTON — A motorcycle battery charger shorting out was the cause of a fire that damaged a home in the Battle Creek Court area on Monday afternoon, according to an official with the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department.

The garage of the 1902 home suffered the extent of the damage and the rest of the home suffered smoke damage as it had spread into the attic space above the structure. The adjacent home in the duplex suffered no damage, only a lingering smell of smoke, LVFD Fire Chief Bo Berry said.

No one was injured in the fire.

Crews were called to the fire at 2:56 p.m. Battle Creek Ct. is located off of 20th St., in northwest Lexington.

Twenty five firefighters, with two fire engines, a command vehicle, air trailer and ambulance responded to the fire, and crews left the scene around 6 p.m.

However, they were called back at 8:50 p.m., when an ember from a lingering hotspot ignited some insulation. Crews remained on the scene for another two hours continuing suppression work.