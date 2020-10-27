Movie festival, Haunted Driveway among Halloween attractions in North Platte

The Downtown Association’s Halloween walk and costume contest, scheduled for Saturday in downtown North Platte, has been canceled due to concerns over COVID-19 risks.
But there are a number of other Halloween events and activities for people to enjoy through the end of the weekend.
» One is for horror movie fans. People can watch a double feature from their cars this weekend at the Lincoln County Historical Museum, 2403 N. Buffalo Bill Ave.
The festival begins with “The House on Haunted Hill” and “Nosferatu” on Friday night. On Saturday, “The Hitch-Hiker and “Carnival of Souls” will be shown.
Individuals will be allowed on the grounds at 6:30 p.m. and the movies will begin at dusk.
Popcorn, water and hot dogs will be available for purchase.
» Harvest Christian Fellowship, 1501 S. Dewey St., will hold its annual Eat, Treat and Go event from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday.
Individuals will remain in their vehicles and drive through various stops in the parking lot for food and candy as well as a pumpkin guessing game.
» First United Methodist Church is holding a Trunk-or-Treat drive-thru from noon to 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
Those interested are asked to enter the church lot located on the corner of E Street and McDonald Road in North Platte. Signs will direct vehicles along the west side of the church to the candy pick-up spot. Individuals are asked to stay in their vehicles.
Participants are encouraged to wear costumes for the event. A contest will be held with prizes for the best individual child and best family costumes. Those interested can visit the First Methodist Church Facebook page for more information.
» A Halloween party will run from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at the North Platte Children’s Museum, 314 N. Jeffers St.
A limited number of make-and-take crafts and treat bags will be available for the guests.
Social distancing guidelines place a maximum of 25 individuals inside the building at one time.
Face masks will be required for ages 3 and above.
» Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 402 S. Baytree Ave., will hold a trunk-or-treat event from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Trunks with treats will be spread out for social distancing mandates, and food will be available as well. There will be an option for a prepackaged meal for people to take with them.
Due to the pandemic, there will be no games at the event this year.
» A drive-thru trick-or-treat event will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Golden Spike Tower & Visitor Center.
Participants will remain in their vehicles and drive to spots in the parking lot to pick up treats.
» In addition, the “Haunted Driveway” will continue through this weekend.
The house at 3020 W. Sixth St. is filled with lights, music and Halloween decorations. The event goes on from dusk through 10 p.m. on weeknights and until midnight on weekends.
Donations are requested from those who drive by to view the scene. The proceeds will go to the Gift of Hope Cancer Foundation and benefit local residents in need.
» The Homestead Pumpkin Patch and Dusty’s Pumpkin Fest at the Codys’ will continue through this weekend as well.
The Homestead patch, at 6459 S. Homestead Road, is open through Nov. 1. The hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.
The patch is also open from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday.
General admission is $9, and children 2 and younger are admitted free.
The festival at Dusty Trails, 2617 N. Buffalo Bill Ave., runs from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Entry is $12 per individual.
