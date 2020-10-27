Movie festival, Haunted Driveway among Halloween attractions in North Platte

The Downtown Association’s Halloween walk and costume contest, scheduled for Saturday in downtown North Platte, has been canceled due to concerns over COVID-19 risks.

But there are a number of other Halloween events and activities for people to enjoy through the end of the weekend.

» One is for horror movie fans. People can watch a double feature from their cars this weekend at the Lincoln County Historical Museum, 2403 N. Buffalo Bill Ave.

The festival begins with “The House on Haunted Hill” and “Nosferatu” on Friday night. On Saturday, “The Hitch-Hiker and “Carnival of Souls” will be shown.

Individuals will be allowed on the grounds at 6:30 p.m. and the movies will begin at dusk.

Popcorn, water and hot dogs will be available for purchase.

» Harvest Christian Fellowship, 1501 S. Dewey St., will hold its annual Eat, Treat and Go event from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday.

Individuals will remain in their vehicles and drive through various stops in the parking lot for food and candy as well as a pumpkin guessing game.

» First United Methodist Church is holding a Trunk-or-Treat drive-thru from noon to 1:30 p.m. Saturday.