MPCC Broken Bow Campus plans introductory camera class

The Mid-Plains Community College Broken Bow Campus will host a “Get to Know Your Camera” class from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 4.

MPCC art instructor Dik Haneline will teach the class, which will serve as an exploration into a digital camera’s functions and capabilities, according to a press release.

Instruction will cover the buttons on the camera and their functions, when to use or not use certain features when capturing images, menu items and settings and how to shoot manually to maximize capabilities. Beneficial gear and equipment will also be discussed.

The class fee is $85.

Participants are asked to take either a digital single-lens reflex camera, otherwise known as a DSLR, or a mirrorless camera to use. Batteries should be charged ahead of time.

Registration can be done online at bceregister.mpcc.edu or by contacting the campus at 308-872-5259.

The course is the first in a series Haneline will teach this spring. Other upcoming classes include macro photography, wildlife images, landscapes and astrophotography.