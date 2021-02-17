 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MPCC governors approve McCook construction bid
0 comments

MPCC governors approve McCook construction bid

  • 0
Local News

The Mid-Plains Community College Board of Governors approved a construction contract with Steele’s Construction for an HVAC project at McCook Community College’s Brooks Hall Wednesday.

The $1.22 million bid was approved at the board’s regular February meeting at the W.W. Wood Building on the North Platte Community College North Campus.

Sampson Construction Company Inc. was also approved as the construction manager for the MCC East Campus renovation and the NPCC’s Health and Science Center addition on the South Campus.

The board will next meet on March 17 at the W.W. Wood Building.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

State: Diplomacy with Iran still an option

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News