MPCC governors approve McCook construction bid

The Mid-Plains Community College Board of Governors approved a construction contract with Steele’s Construction for an HVAC project at McCook Community College’s Brooks Hall Wednesday.

The $1.22 million bid was approved at the board’s regular February meeting at the W.W. Wood Building on the North Platte Community College North Campus.

Sampson Construction Company Inc. was also approved as the construction manager for the MCC East Campus renovation and the NPCC’s Health and Science Center addition on the South Campus.

The board will next meet on March 17 at the W.W. Wood Building.