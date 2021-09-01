 Skip to main content
Mullen clinic now part of Great Plains Health
Sandhills Family Medicine Clinic in Mullen is now Great Plains Family Medicine, according to a Great Plains Health press release.

The Mullen clinic is now part of Great Plains Health.

“Providing accessible, patient-first care has been the mission of Sandhills Family Medicine for over 29 years,” said Dr. Margaret Cavanaugh-Boyer, Sandhills Family Medicine owner, in the release. “As my husband, Dr. Steve Boyer, and I near retirement, we wanted to ensure our patients would retain access to quality healthcare in Mullen and the surrounding area. We approached Great Plains Health with what we felt was a seamless fit. Great Plains Health saw the need to help support us as physicians and help us maintain access to quality care.”

Family care providers, Drs. Steve Boyer and Margaret Cavanaugh-Boyer, will continue seeing patients with Great Plains Family Medicine. All patient records will be automatically transferred to Great Plains Family Medicine. The clinic will maintain the same hours of operation, and can be reached at the same telephone number 308-546-2213.

For more information, call 308-546-2213 or go to gphealth.org/familymedicine.

