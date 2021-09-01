Mullen clinic now part of Great Plains Health

“Providing accessible, patient-first care has been the mission of Sandhills Family Medicine for over 29 years,” said Dr. Margaret Cavanaugh-Boyer, Sandhills Family Medicine owner, in the release. “As my husband, Dr. Steve Boyer, and I near retirement, we wanted to ensure our patients would retain access to quality healthcare in Mullen and the surrounding area. We approached Great Plains Health with what we felt was a seamless fit. Great Plains Health saw the need to help support us as physicians and help us maintain access to quality care.”