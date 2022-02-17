Mullen rest home will close unless it finds CNAs, director, night nurse

“It’s hard work, but so rewarding,” Gurnsey said.

If someone is a nursing assistant with an expired certification, the state will renew their license for $50.

Currently anyone over the age of 16 can become a temporary CNA with an eight-hour online class, followed by testing and then training at the nursing home. This program may be expanded, but is currently only good through March 31.

An online CNA class will begin Monday.

Anyone interested in these options can contact the rest home at 308-546-2216.

But while staffing is one of the rest home’s concerns, so is revenue.

And the fact that the rest home building is old and needs updates soon — such as a new roof at the price tag of about $90,000.

Gurnsey said money through a foundation that once was to be used to build a new facility is no longer available because of the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on the investors’ money.

As of last week’s meeting, the rest home had 17 residents, and it is licensed for 30. But while beds are available, the home cannot admit new residents without having a director of nursing.