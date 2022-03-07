Mullen’s Pioneer Memorial Nursing Home will close April 25.

The Mullen Hospital District board voted Feb. 22 to close the nursing home.

Of the 17 remaining residents, all but one have found placement in other facilities.

Interim Director of Nursing Nolan Gurnsey said a number of factors went into the difficult decision.

Gurnsey said a lack of staffing is one of the main reasons for closing.

“We’re using 60% temporary workers or agency workers for our nursing staff and that comes at a huge cost,” Gurnsey said, “and they’re not always reliable.”

Some of the rising costs are due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gurnsey said, but others stem from increased regulations.

“Our costs for supplies and other things have gone up significantly in the last few years,” Gurnsey said.

He said staffing problems also are due to the pandemic because so many people have left the industry.

“The main contributing factor to the financial part, quite honestly,” Gurnsey said, “is a lack of reimbursement from Medicaid.”

The facility has a high Medicaid population and the reimbursements fall far short of meeting the costs.

“Five years ago they estimated that Medicaid was short at least $25 a day per resident for reimbursement,” Gurnsey said. “Now, it’s much more than that when you figure how much the costs have gone up.”

The state has done a temporary increase of $20 a day for Medicaid residents, Gurnsey said.

“Honestly, that’s just a drop in the bucket and not enough to do anything for our facility significantly,” Gurnsey said. “And it’s only temporary.”

In trying to find staffing, Gurnsey said, he has called all the colleges in the state to no avail.

“One thing the board wanted to make sure was if they were going to close this place,” Gurnsey said, “is that our government officials could look at Mullen as an example of how dire the situation is in health care and long-term care in Nebraska.”

