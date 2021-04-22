 Skip to main content
Music on the Bricks Festival set for return to downtown North Platte
Kim Baxter and his daughter, Mikaela, will open the Music on the Bricks Festival at 7:30 p.m. April 30 at the Espresso Shop.

The popular Music on the Bricks Festival returns to a renovated downtown North Platte.

The event April 30 and May 1 will feature a number of popular entertainers. The groups will offer country music, rhythm and blues, classic and progressive rock throughout both days.

Kim Baxter and his daughter, Mikaela, will open the festival on Friday evening from 7:30 to 10 p.m. indoors at the Espresso Shop. Advance tickets are recommended due to limited seating inside the shop.

On Saturday afternoon and evening, five bands will perform outdoors on the bricks from 4 to 10 p.m.

The Platinum Pearls with Mike and Tracy Curtis and Tommy Vieyra will open at 4 p.m. The Baxter Bond — Kim and Mikaela Baxter with Fred Schlickbernd on percussion — follow at 5 p.m.

Top Shelf Country featuring Doug Powers, Kenny Jividen, Larry Jeffers, Larry Hobbs and Randy Hartman perform from 6 to 7:30 p.m., and Jack Bunger and the Prose — Bunger, Gregg Todd and Mike McCarter — start their set at 7:30 p.m.

Straw Bone — Kenny Odean, Brandon Baxter, Malachi Carter and Brad Mattson — close out the night beginning at 9 p.m.

There will be games, arts, crafts, food, dancing and brews, and admission is $5 per night.

The festival is produced by the North Platte Bulletin and North Platte Rotary, Kwik Stop, Allo Communications, Nebraskaland National Bank, First State Bank & the American Agency, RE/MAX, the Lincoln County Visitors Bureau, the Espresso Shop, Wilkinson Development, Home Instead, Original Town, KNOP News 2, Meyer Creative, the Do-It Center, the Downtown Association and the city of North Platte.

Face masks and hand sanitizer will be available.

