Music on the Bricks Festival set for return to downtown North Platte

The popular Music on the Bricks Festival returns to a renovated downtown North Platte.

The event April 30 and May 1 will feature a number of popular entertainers. The groups will offer country music, rhythm and blues, classic and progressive rock throughout both days.

Kim Baxter and his daughter, Mikaela, will open the festival on Friday evening from 7:30 to 10 p.m. indoors at the Espresso Shop. Advance tickets are recommended due to limited seating inside the shop.

On Saturday afternoon and evening, five bands will perform outdoors on the bricks from 4 to 10 p.m.

The Platinum Pearls with Mike and Tracy Curtis and Tommy Vieyra will open at 4 p.m. The Baxter Bond — Kim and Mikaela Baxter with Fred Schlickbernd on percussion — follow at 5 p.m.

Top Shelf Country featuring Doug Powers, Kenny Jividen, Larry Jeffers, Larry Hobbs and Randy Hartman perform from 6 to 7:30 p.m., and Jack Bunger and the Prose — Bunger, Gregg Todd and Mike McCarter — start their set at 7:30 p.m.

Straw Bone — Kenny Odean, Brandon Baxter, Malachi Carter and Brad Mattson — close out the night beginning at 9 p.m.

There will be games, arts, crafts, food, dancing and brews, and admission is $5 per night.