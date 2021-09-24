Musician bring tunes, message of financial literacy to Hershey, Sutherland students

Through the process, Hulsey said he made a number of financial errors in judgment including credit card debt. He encouraged the students to understand how interest rates work and how credit card debt can multiply exponentially.

“Financial literacy affects every aspect of your life,” Hulsey said. “Your credit score is a judgment on how good you are with money and it stays with you your entire life.”

Jennifer Davidson, president of Nebraska Council on Economic Education and professor of practice in economics at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, told the students financial problems don’t have anything to do with how much money one earns.

“I have divorced parents and I have two sets of parents,” Davidson said.

In one set of parents, she said, her dad is a doctor, and in the other, her dad is a mailman.

“I have one set of parents that calls me all the time with money problems,” Davidson said. “They filed for bankruptcy.”

She asked the students which set of parents they thought were the ones with constant financial problems.

“It is my doctor dad that calls me all the time,” Davidson said. “Quick message, it is not about the income. It is about the decisions you make with the income.”

