Musician bring tunes, message of financial literacy to Hershey, Sutherland students

HERSHEY — Students from Hershey and Sutherland high schools heard Friday how a good credit score can reduce their debt in the future.
Musician Carter Hulsey performed and shared his story of financial literacy and how he came to understand finances. The “Funding the Future” organization is a nonprofit that teaches teens vital financial principles by organizing live musical performances at schools across the nation and creating a dialogue around financial literacy between students and musicians, according to its website.
On Friday, Hulsey’s music and financial advice brought the reality of taking care of one’s money to the students.
“I grew up in Joplin, Missouri, and we didn’t have anything like this,” Hulsey said. “No one talked to us about money.”
He said had financial literacy been taught when he was in high school, his journey might have been a little easier.
“My plan was, like one day we’re going to make it,” Hulsey said. “One day we’re going to get big.”
The idea of “making it” in music meant something different to him, he said, when he was 18 than it does now.
“I was going to get a record deal,” Hulsey said. “One day I’m going to have a song on television.”
Through the process, Hulsey said he made a number of financial errors in judgment including credit card debt. He encouraged the students to understand how interest rates work and how credit card debt can multiply exponentially.
“Financial literacy affects every aspect of your life,” Hulsey said. “Your credit score is a judgment on how good you are with money and it stays with you your entire life.”
Jennifer Davidson, president of Nebraska Council on Economic Education and professor of practice in economics at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, told the students financial problems don’t have anything to do with how much money one earns.
“I have divorced parents and I have two sets of parents,” Davidson said.
In one set of parents, she said, her dad is a doctor, and in the other, her dad is a mailman.
“I have one set of parents that calls me all the time with money problems,” Davidson said. “They filed for bankruptcy.”
She asked the students which set of parents they thought were the ones with constant financial problems.
“It is my doctor dad that calls me all the time,” Davidson said. “Quick message, it is not about the income. It is about the decisions you make with the income.”