Nation Public Safety Telecommunicators week recognizes those who work 'behind the scenes' in North Platte

The dispatchers work three 12-hour shifts and a four-hour one each week. The goal is to have three telecommunication specialists in the center at one time, with a minimum of two. They rotate responsibilities every week in the type of incoming calls they take. One handles 911 and emergency medical services, while another is the contact person for the sheriff’s office and jail contact person, and another one for police departments.

Each of the four console stations is equipped with eight monitors and three keyboards.

Monitors track incoming calls and help pinpoint locations for those coming from cellphones. Another monitor gathers feeds from various security cameras, while another is designated for a weather map and one for the teletype system.

“If it’s a medical emergency rescue, we also have a very advanced program that we can put specific information in and it gives us step-by-step instructions,” McNeil said. “It gives emergency medical information and allows us to administer help to people before the actual (emergency) unit can arrive.”

It’s among the tools that the dispatchers have available. Another is the series of questions they ask callers.