Nation Public Safety Telecommunicators week recognizes those who work 'behind the scenes' in North Platte

Patrick McNeil’s interest in a public service/law enforcement career began with the Police Explorer program in North Platte in his teen years. It led him to work for campus security in college and eventually to a four-year term as the Logan County sheriff.
For the past seven years, he has been a telecommunication specialist with the 911 communication dispatch center in North Platte. He is among a dozen full-time 911 staff members who are among the professionals highlighted this week for National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week.
“Going from law enforcement to the dispatching side was quite an eye-opener,” McNeil said during a telephone interview earlier this week. “You don’t always see the people on the other side of radio, and sometimes I really did not have an appreciation for all that is done behind the scenes here.
“I do now,” the 57-year-old Hershey native said. “It’s just amazing the amount of things that we have to coordinate and juggle in here all at once.”
The dispatch center, located at North Platte Police Department headquarters, answers all emergency calls for the city of North Platte and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, as well as law enforcement and emergency response agencies in Maxwell, Hershey, Sutherland, Wallace and Gothenburg.
During 2020, 16,906 911 calls were made to the center and 121 texts. There also were 85,010 administrative calls, which come in on the non-emergency line.
The dispatchers work three 12-hour shifts and a four-hour one each week. The goal is to have three telecommunication specialists in the center at one time, with a minimum of two. They rotate responsibilities every week in the type of incoming calls they take. One handles 911 and emergency medical services, while another is the contact person for the sheriff’s office and jail contact person, and another one for police departments.
Each of the four console stations is equipped with eight monitors and three keyboards.
Monitors track incoming calls and help pinpoint locations for those coming from cellphones. Another monitor gathers feeds from various security cameras, while another is designated for a weather map and one for the teletype system.
“If it’s a medical emergency rescue, we also have a very advanced program that we can put specific information in and it gives us step-by-step instructions,” McNeil said. “It gives emergency medical information and allows us to administer help to people before the actual (emergency) unit can arrive.”
It’s among the tools that the dispatchers have available. Another is the series of questions they ask callers.
“The (caller) can very frantic and the questions can seem frustrating to them. It understandable,” McNeil said. “But the questions we ask are very important so officers and medical people know exactly what they need to bring with them or where they need to go. There is a very good reason why we ask what we do.”
He added while all calls have the same importance, some make deeper impacts on the telecommunication specialists.
“We all have those where it might be a child that has been injured or died, or where we’ve had maybe it’s somebody you know,” McNeil said. “I myself have taken calls from people who were very close to me, and it’s difficult sometimes. You just have to do what you are trained to do.”
Dispatchers undergo an 18-week training program and must also be certified in emergency management services and the teletype system.
McNeil had briefly considered becoming a private investigator before he joined the communications center. He doesn’t regret that decision.
“As long as I can remember, I have wanted to help the community,” McNeil said. “I would genuinely say that everybody who works here starts with the best intentions that they just want to help people. That’s the greatest reward, when you do know you’ve made a difference to somebody.”
