National Christmas Tree display to feature Cody Elementary School's ornaments

Nebraska’s ornaments for this year’s National Christmas Tree display will come to the nation’s capital courtesy of North Platte.

Second graders at Cody Elementary School submitted the winning designs for the state’s ornament, which will appear on one of 58 trees surrounding the National Christmas Tree in Washington, D.C.

Pupils of Cody teachers Stevie Reed and Amanda Condon came up with their own designs featuring an ear of corn and the state’s longtime “Nebraska The Good Life” motto in green below a red, white and blue top.

The public can view the trees and their ornaments from Dec. 4 to Jan. 1 as part of the America Celebrates ornament display in Washington’s President’s Park, according to a press release from the National Park Service, the U.S. Department of Education and the National Park Foundation.

The National Christmas Tree will be lit Dec. 2, with CBS broadcasting the ceremony Dec. 5 at 7:30 p.m. CT (6:30 p.m. MT).

Schools from every state, U.S. territory and the District of Columbia take part in the annual design contest to decorate the 58 smaller trees.

The National Christmas Tree, a tradition since 1923, has been a living tree since 1973. The Park Service planted a new 27-foot-tall, white fir tree from Middleburg, Pennsylvania, in advance of this year’s ceremony.