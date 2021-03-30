National Forest, Bessey Ranger District burns to begin in April

HALSEY — Fire managers on the Bessey Ranger District of the Nebraska National Forest plan to conduct a series of prescribed broadcast burns beginning the week of April 5 and going through May 8 as weather conditions allow, according to a press release.

The broadcast burns are planned on up to 10,000 acres of native grasslands on the Bessey Ranger District.

The prescribed burns are intended to reduce the encroachment of Eastern red cedar trees into the native prairie. Staff on the district have already cut and piled about 3,000 acres of large Eastern red cedar trees off the grasslands on the Bessey Ranger District this year.

Experience from past years shows that broadcast burning kills about 90% of the young Eastern red cedar trees, 3 feet tall or less and up to half of the larger ones.

Because the district can cover large acreages, burning is the most economical method of preventing cedar encroachment.

Low-intensity fire is a natural disturbance process that can rejuvenate the grasslands and promote forbs that support pollinators.

Prescribed fires are managed with firefighter and public safety as the first priority.