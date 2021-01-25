National Weather Service: North Platte residents should expect at least 5 inches of snow by Tuesday night

School was canceled and a “snow emergency” declared in North Platte Monday morning as the city prepared for what could be 2021’s first significant snowfall.

With snow expected into Tuesday evening, North Platte could receive at least 5 inches by then, according to the National Weather Service office at Lee Bird Field.

Monday morning’s “weather story” graphic on the office’s website pegged the city’s likely 48-hour snowfall at 4 to 6 inches.

The weather service’s detailed North Platte forecast, however, left open the chance for up to 10 inches by Tuesday night.

Heaviest snowfalls in the area will be east of a line connecting Hayes Center, Stapleton and Burwell, according to a “winter weather advisory” in effect through Tuesday.

About 0.13 inches of precipitation fell in North Platte between 6 and 11 a.m. Monday, translating to roughly 1.2 inches of snow, according to hour-by-hour weather service observations.

North Platte residents haven’t had to shovel much snow thus far this winter. A combined 2 inches was recorded at the airport Dec. 14-15 and 4.9 inches Dec. 28-29, according to the High Plains Regional Climate Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.