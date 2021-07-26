Navarrete brothers receive Quilts of Valor

Saturday morning at the 20th Century Veterans Memorial, Quilts of Valor were awarded to four Navarrete brothers.

Johnny Naverrete, the youngest brother, served in the U. S. Marines from 1973 to 1977 in supply administrative operations.

Eddy L. Navarrete, the next in line, served in the U.S. Army from 1970 to 1972 as an armored crewman based in Germany. After being honorably discharged in 1972, Eddy served two more years in the Army Reserves.

Richard Navarrete served in the U.S. Navy from 1959 to 1963 with a second tour of duty from 1967 to 1969. He was a hospital corpsman on the U.S.S. Okanogan. In 1960, he was transporting Marines to Asia. Then came amphibious training in Cuba in 1962, followed by an assignment to the U.S.S. Repose, a hospital ship. In 1968 he was a part of the Naval Air Forces delivering heavy equipment.

Jose “Joey” Navarrete served in the U.S. Army from 1957 to 1986 — 29 years. He served in Vietnam, the Netherlands, Germany, Korea and Honduras.

A fifth brother, Jesse, served 20 years in the U.S Air Force and served in Vietnam. He died in 2019 and thus was not eligible for a Quilt of Valor at this time, according to Marilyn McGahan, who provided information on Saturday’s ceremony.

Quilts of Valor is a national organization founded in 2003 to cover living service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor. Since 2003, 275,986 Quilts of Valor have been awarded nationally. Heartand Nebraska Quilts of Valor, the local group, has awarded 58 Quilts of Valor since its inception in 2019. For more information, visit qovf.org.