Navy veteran receives Quilt of Valor
David C. Olson was awarded a Quilt of Valor on Wednesday at the 20th Century Veterans Memorial by Heartland of Nebraska Quilts of Valor. Olson enlisted in the U.S. Navy after graduating from Wallace High School in 1966. He was assigned to the U.S.S. Tulare off the coast of Vietnam. Although discharged in 1969, Olson re-enlisted and served in Taiwan. He was discharged in 1970. Olson is an active volunteer in many community and area organizations, especially those serving veterans.

