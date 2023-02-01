NDOT employees rescue vehicles during winter storm

The Nebraska Department of Transportation’s District 6 office reported three motor vehicle rescues following recent significant snowfalls across western and north central Nebraska.

The NDOT crews battled almost two feet of snow in the Broken Bow area and a record 13.9 inches on Jan. 18 in North Platte.

After the local emergency manager and sheriff reported two stranded vehicles between Dunning and Brewster, Andy Chapin, District 6 Highway maintenance superintendent in Broken Bow, sent out a request for volunteers to provide assistance, NDOT said in a press release.

A North Platte crew consisting of Highway Maintenance Crew Chief Craig Bristol and three other senior highway maintenance workers — Brock Swedberg, Troy Friend and Dillon Frosh — voluntarily made their way from North Platte toward Merna to conduct a search-and-rescue mission for the vehicles

At night and equipped with a grader, blower and dump truck, they spent the next four hours on Highway 91 busting through drifts as high as four feet until they finally came upon a van and a semi, both immobilized in the snow.

To the delight of the vehicles’ occupants, the crew immediately got to work digging and pulling the vehicles out of the drifts. The group arrived safely back to North Platte around 5:30 a.m.

The second rescue occurred near Broken Bow, four miles west of Merna. A V-plow grader operated by Brian Winkleman, highway maintenance supervisor, and a dump-truck plow operated by Mark Wells, senior highway maintenance worker, led the Broken Bow Fire and Rescue to bring a stranded couple back to Broken Bow. The couple’s vehicle was left behind.

The third rescue took place near Anselmo on Nebraska Highway 2. Two snowplows, operated by Timothy Wood and Scott Tucker, senior highway maintenance workers, and a mechanic vehicle operated by Auto Diesel Mechanic Dale Burnett, rescued a 93-year-old woman as well as a mother and her 10-month-old toddler.

“Our District 6 team members went above and beyond their job duties to perform potentially life-saving rescues and to ensure the safety of motorists on the state’s roadways during extreme weather conditions,” said Gary Thayer, NDOT District 6 engineer. “Their dedication and commitment are appreciated and an inspiration to us all.”

As the potential for winter weather continues across the state, motorists are urged to stay up to date on the latest weather conditions and forecasts from local media. If travel is necessary, check the Nebraska 511 Advanced Traveler System at 511.nebraska.gov. Any motorists who become stranded or need assistance can call *55 or 800-525-5555 to reach the NSP Highway Helpline and speak directly with an NSP Dispatcher.