Motorists in North Platte and the Maxwell area should take note of two upcoming state construction projects affecting traffic, the Nebraska Department of Transportation has announced.

East Leota Street in North Platte will be closed overnight early Friday between Jeffers and Dewey streets for underground installation of a new storm sewer pipe as part of the rebuilding of the U.S. Highway 83 “ones.”

Crews with Paulsen Inc. of Cozad will close the single block of Leota from 8 p.m. Thursday to 7 a.m. Friday. Motorists should use East Francis Street during that time, the NDOT said.

Meanwhile, work is scheduled to start Monday on a longer-term project to replace two bridges and resurface Nebraska Highway S-56A between Interstate 80 Exit 190 and U.S. Highway 30 in Maxwell.

Simon Contractors Inc. of Cheyenne, Wyoming, will remove the bridges, build new ones and lay down new asphalt through about September 2024.

Traffic signals will be in place, with flaggers and pilot cars to guide traffic through the work zone, the NDOT said.